BOZEMAN — Second-team all-state tight end Rylan Schlepp of Bozeman Gallatin announced his commitment to Montana State for football Wednesday night on Twitter.
"I am honored and blessed to announce my commitment to Montana State University!" Schlepp, who also played basketball and was Class AA's top rebounder, tweeted. "I'd like to thank my family, coach and teammates for their support. Go Cats!"
Schlepp, a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder who also played defensive end, scored the first two touchdowns in Gallatin's inaugural season. He'll be a senior this fall for the Raptors.
Over seven games, Schlepp had 31 catches for 489 yards and six TDs. He also has received offers from Carroll and Montana Tech.
Schlepp missed most of the 2019 season with a broken leg. He announced on Twitter on June 5 that he'd received his offer from MSU.
