BOZEMAN — Bozeman Gallatin football player Jake Vigen has committed to Montana State, the senior announced Sunday on Twitter.
I am very blessed to announce my commitment to Montana State University! Go Cats!😼@bvigen @MSUBobcats_FB #TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/PySWYclLGB— Jake Vigen (@jakevigen14) November 21, 2021
Vigen is the son of Brent Vigen, who is in his first year as MSU's head coach.
Jake Vigen played on the defensive line for the Raptors. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder tallied 45 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks and three fumble recoveries this past season, according to MaxPreps. Gallatin finished with a 4-5 record.
Before this year, Vigen attended and played quarterback at Laramie (Wyo.) High School. His father was the offensive coordinator for the Wyoming Cowboys before MSU hired him in February.
Vigen is the 10th known high school player from the Class of 2022 to commit to MSU. The others: Billings West twins Caden and Taco Dowler (defensive back and receiver, respectively), Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Red Lodge offensive lineman Burke Mastel, Missoula Hellgate O-lineman Tommy Nilson, Bozeman Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp, Rigby (Idaho) linebacker Logan Fredericksen, Timberline (Idaho) running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum and Central Union (California) quarterback Jordan Reed.
The Bobcats also got Air Force transfer Dru Polidore last week.
