BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team got another commitment from a coach's son who attends Bozeman Gallatin.

Michael Armstrong announced his intention to play for MSU on Thursday on Twitter. The wide receiver/defensive back is the son of MSU offensive line coach Brian Armstrong.

Michael Armstrong is the third Class of 2022 football player from Gallatin to commit to MSU, joining athlete/defensive end Jake Vigen and tight end Rylan Schlepp, who both signed with the Bobcats during early signing day on Dec. 15. Vigen is the son of MSU head coach Brent Vigen.

Armstrong is MSU's first known commit of the regular signing period. 

Armstrong lists himself as a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete in his Twitter bio. This past season, he was second on the Raptors with 61 total tackles (41 solo), along with two pass deflections and a fumble recovery. He also caught 20 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. 

 

