BOZEMAN — Throwing ESPN’s “College GameDay” into a Brawl of the Wild weekend looked like a recipe for a massive local economic impact.
That might have been the case when GameDay visited Bozeman last month, and the town/Montana State University almost certainly will enjoy some benefits from the show in the long run. But the number of people who visited Bozeman that weekend was basically average compared to other MSU home football game weekends, according to one metric.
There were 6,287 estimated total trips to Bozeman during Brawl of the Wild weekend from Nov. 18-20, according to data compiled by the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce. Of those trips, 4,574 were taken by Montanans.
The Chamber of Commerce didn’t have the necessary data collectors back in 2019, the last time Bozeman hosted a Brawl, according to Chamber CEO Daryl Schliem. But the Chamber was able to compare Brawl weekend overnight trip data to previous football game weekends this season.
An average of 4,701.77 trips per weekend (3,012.54 from Montanans) were taken to Bozeman — including road games and bye weeks — during the Bobcats’ 2022 regular season. That number increased to 6,178.17 (4,034.5 from Montanans) when MSU played at home, nearly double the number of trips to Bozeman on weekends when Bobcat Stadium was empty.
Cat-Griz weekend generated the third-most visits of any MSU football game weekend.
An estimated 7,474 trips (3,469 from Montanans) were taken to Bozeman during the first weekend of October, when the Cats hosted UC Davis for a nationally televised night game. That was also MSU’s parents weekend, which helps explain why there were so many out-of-state visits.
MSU hosted Idaho State for homecoming the following weekend, and people accounted for 6,583 trips to Bozeman (4,377 from Montanans) during that three-day stretch.
The highest percentage of overnight stays per weekend (80.8%) in Bozeman during MSU’s regular season happened the week after homecoming, when the Cats played at Northern Colorado (Bozeman received 3,481 estimated trips that weekend). Parents’ weekend was second on that overnight stay list (80.06%), and Cat-Griz/GameDay weekend was third (76%).
Maybe “some that traveled to the game had not been on one of our many websites or links that plants a cookie into a cellphone, computer, iPad, etc.” Schliem wrote in an email. “We do miss a few that way too from in state. Out of state seems most likely to be accurate.”
While it’s hard to draw any concrete conclusions from these numbers, some of the data line up with prior assumptions.
Lots of out-of-state trips for parents weekend makes sense, for instance, because dozens of MSU football players aren’t from Montana.
The Brawl/GameDay weekend compiled the most estimated trips and the highest percentage of overnight stays from Montanans (72.5%) of any weekend during the regular season. That, too, makes sense because Cat-Griz is a huge rivalry game and the lone in-state matchup on MSU’s and Montana’s schedules. Not only would out-of-state people generally have less interest in that game than other matchups, they’d struggle to find a place to stay.
Gallatin Valley lodging is expensive and limited, especially during Brawl weekend when many rooms have been booked months in advance by MSU and UM fans. GameDay aired from 7-10 a.m. Mountain time, and it was the coldest setting GameDay has ever experienced. It’s hard to imagine many non-Bozeman residents choosing to wake up early and traverse icy roads to see the show in person.
“The game was already a sellout, and we always see more people coming into town for that game than we have tickets for,” MSU athletic director Leon Costello told 406mtsports.com last month. “The phenomenon of GameDay I'm sure brought more people in. But for us in the athletic department or even on campus, to quantify that is really, really difficult.”
The GameDay in Bozeman broadcast on Nov. 19 drew just under 2.2 million viewers, per ESPN. That was one of the top-five most-watched GameDays of the season up to that point, and its viewership was up 27% from GameDay’s 2019 broadcast in Brookings, South Dakota, where FCS power South Dakota State plays.
Schliem estimated that the show added an extra $1-1.25 million in revenue to Bozeman compared to a typical Cat-Griz weekend. The costs of lodging, food and other amenities for GameDay’s 100-plus-person production crew added up to a sizable amount, and Schliem believes a significant number of people came to Bozeman specifically for GameDay before going to bars or home parties to watch the game, which MSU won 55-21.
“Having GameDay kick off one of the most anticipated games of the year, I think excitement all week was just heightened, and I think that spilled over into the stadium on Saturday,” Costello said. “I think our players fed off of it, I know our coaches fed off of it, our fans fed off of each other. There was just an electric atmosphere in there. There always is, but I think this one was just kind of over the top.”
Last week, GameDay host Rece Davis called Bozeman his favorite GameDay site this season.
The host has spoken. Here were @ReceDavis favorite sites for GameDay this season!— sling (@Sling) December 17, 2022
3: 🟠UT⚪️
2: 🔵KU🔴
1: 🔵MSU🟡 pic.twitter.com/8R9qJIiTlC
The show gives an immeasurable but undoubtedly significant amount of exposure to the town and university that hosts it. For Bozeman, that might mean a less-than-ideal increase in housing costs, but any such impact will be difficult to quantify at any point, let alone any time soon.
The show might also provide a boost in applications to MSU, among other benefits.
“I think over time we'll see the tangible benefits of that, whether it's recruits or whether it’s admissions applications, because they got to see the natural beauty of the place where we live,” Costello said. “We’re going to hopefully feel the impacts of this for a long time.”
