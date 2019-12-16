Skyview vs. Bozeman

Bozeman's Jake D'Agostino (6), pictured against Billings Skyview on Sept. 19,  will sign with Montana State on Wednesday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Jake D'Agostino is one of three Bozeman senior football players who will sign with Montana or Montana State on Wednesday, Bozeman coach Levi Wesche announced Monday.

D'Agostino and McCade O'Reilly will both sign with MSU, while Asher Croy is headed to UM. O'Reilly committed to the Bobcats in July. Croy, the reigning 406mtsports.com Boys Athlete of the Month who transferred from Huntley Project, committed to the Griz in October.

D'Agostino earned a second-team Class AA all-state selection and a first-team all-Eastern AA honor at quarterback this past season. He helped the Hawks beat Butte for the State AA title.

