MARICOPA, Ariz. – Hannah Rosanova fired her best 18-hole score Tuesday as the Montana State women's golf team completed play at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.
Rosanova shot a 4-over-par 76 to card MSU's best third-round score. She carded a team-high three birdies during the final set of 18 holes, including back-to-back birdies to close her tournament appearance, at the Wyoming-hosted event.
The MSU junior was among a trio of Bozeman natives that led the Bobcats during the 54-hole tournament. MSU placed 19th as a team by totaling 955 strokes over two days.
Kameryn Basye ended the meet at the top of MSU's lineup by firing a 17-over 233 and tied for 66th overall. Annika Danenhauer followed her tied for 90th by registering a 241 over three rounds. Rosanova finished tied for 93rd by tallying 242 strokes.
Sofia Rodriguez Todd carded her best 18-hole score of the tournament by recording a 79. She tied for 101st with her three-day total of 244. Hailey Oster rounded out MSU's appearance by tying for 103rd with a 245.
New Mexico State jumped up two spots in the team standings to win the tournament title with an 869 over the two days. CSU Fullerton's Brittany Shin remained on top of the individual standings and earned medalist honors with her 5-under 211.
"We had two more rounds of 70s today, now we need to put it all together on the same day," said Montana State head coach Brittany Basye. "Tomorrow will be good to just get some more competitive play against Portland State before we go into our next tournament."
Montana State is scheduled to face Portland State in a dual matchup Wednesday in Goodyear, Arizona, at the Golf Club of Estrella. The Bobcats will then host the Bobcat Desert Classic on the same course starting Monday,.
