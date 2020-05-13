Eastern AA Divisional tournament

Bozeman's Carter Ash, pictured against Billings Senior on March, 5, has committed to Montana State.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Carter Ash will stay home for the next part of his basketball career.

The Bozeman senior has committed to Montana State, he announced Wednesday on social media.

Ash was a Class AA all-state selection this past season. The 6-foot guard helped the Hawks win the 2018-19 State AA title.

MSU has three other Montana natives listed on next season's roster: Manhattan Christian graduate Caleb Bellach, Miles City grad and Miles Community College transfer Gavin Gundlach and Billings West and Montana transfer Jesse Owens.

