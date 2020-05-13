BILLINGS — Carter Ash will stay home for the next part of his basketball career.
The Bozeman senior has committed to Montana State, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Very excited to announce that I will be going to Montana State next year to continue my studies and basketball career. Go Cats!!😼😼 pic.twitter.com/z4oPrY1kvi— Carter Ash (@carterash6) May 13, 2020
Ash was a Class AA all-state selection this past season. The 6-foot guard helped the Hawks win the 2018-19 State AA title.
MSU has three other Montana natives listed on next season's roster: Manhattan Christian graduate Caleb Bellach, Miles City grad and Miles Community College transfer Gavin Gundlach and Billings West and Montana transfer Jesse Owens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.