INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Montana State's Duncan Hamilton was selected to compete at 2021 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships on Sunday by the Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee.
His appearance at the NCAA Cross Country Championships scheduled March 15 creates a memorable week in Hamilton's college career.
The Bozeman native was announced as a qualifier Tuesday for the upcoming NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships. He will be one of 16 runners expected to participate in the men's mile at Arkansas' Randal Tyson Track Center with the race scheduled for 1 p.m. (MT) Friday.
He will now also be running in the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Monday, March 15, with the men's field slated to begin at 11:40 a.m. (MT) at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course located in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Hamilton is one of 38 individuals to be selected to participate in the cross country championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. Thirty-one men's teams were selected to participate in the championship.
The Montana State junior finished runner-up at the Big Sky Conference Cross Country Championship in Riverdale, Utah, on Feb. 27. His performance, which was less than three seconds behind champion Abdihamid Nur – whose team qualified for the NCAA meet – set up Hamilton in a qualifying position for the national championship event.
"Qualifying for your first NCAA meet is so exciting whether it's in cross country or indoor or outdoor track," MSU coach Lyle Weese said. "I know Duncan is really looking forward to it. He's been working hard these past three years here at Montana State and he's starting to see it all pay off. It is great to see him get to this level."
Hamilton is the first Bobcat runner to qualify for both the NCAA Cross Country and Indoor Track and Field Championships in the same season since Weese accomplished the feat in 2002-03. Hamilton is the first Bobcat to qualify for both meets in the same academic year since Shannon Butler ran in both during the 1990-91 year.
NCAA cross country fans will have the opportunity to watch live coverage of the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships on ESPNU or the ESPN App. Live coverage of the NCAA Championships will be available starting at 10:30 a.m.
Hamilton's mile race will air live on ESPN3. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
