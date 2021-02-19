BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore Duncan Hamilton completed a sub-four-minute race mile Friday, becoming the fourth runner in school history to achieve the feat.
Hamilton crossed the finish line in 4 minutes, 5.62 seconds, but with the adjustment provided by running at altitude and on a 200-meter flat track, his time converted to 3:57.30. The Bozeman native ran the third fastest mark in program history — trailing Patrick Casey and Cristian Soratos — and ahead of Diego Leon's time of 3:57.37 set in 2018.
Hamilton had previously finished less than a second away from the four-minute mark twice in his college career, including two weeks ago.
"This was his third mile here on the home track this season," MSU director of track and field Lyle Weese said. "We are mostly training for cross country and in preparation for the steeplechase in the outdoor season. The first two races (of the indoor season) were really just prep to get ready for this one. We didn't want to do a bunch of workouts to prepare for the mile, but we thought running three mile (races) would be good.
"We thought he'd have a good shot at getting under four (minutes) and hopefully get into the NCAA Championships."
Hamilton is ninth on the Division I men's track performance list in the mile. The top 16 times advance to the NCAA Championships on March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Hamilton wasn't the lone Bobcat to join an MSU all-time indoor top 10 list Friday.
Henry Adams ran a photo-finish 60 hurdles race that ultimately was won by his Idaho counterpart by three one-thousands of a second. However, his final time of 8.10 seconds moved him to the sixth spot on the men's top 10 chart.
Trisha Carlson improved on her personal-best time by sixth-hundredths of a seconds in the 800. She place first in a converted mark of 2:10.84 which improved her all-time seventh place position in the Bobcat record book.
The women's 200 was won by Macy White as she crossed the line in a personal-best time of 24.81 seconds. Her lifetime best put her in a tie for 10th ever by a Bobcat in the event.
A variety of other Bobcats completed lifetime bests over the course of the Bobcat Bonus.
Damien Nelson finished second in the 200 with a personal-best mark of 22.18 seconds while he tied his fastest mark of 6.89 in the 60 to take third overall. In the remaining men's races, Tyler Schmautz took second in his college-best time of 1:53.11 in the 800. Levi Taylor finished second in the mile with his best mark as a Bobcat of 4:06.87, while Ben Perrin clocked a converted 8:15.24 to take first in the 3,000. Alex Hershey had a personal-best time of 50.48 in the 400.
The women's races featured personal-best efforts in races by Mya Dube (3,000), Elena Vandersloot (3,000), Morgan Evans (200), Zoe Delaney (200) and Leigha Carter (60). Dube finished first in a time of 10:04.69.
MSU's men claimed a first-place showing in the 4x400 relay. Drake Schneiderr finished first in the 400 while Jared Schwend had a season-best time of 50.16 in the event to place third. Isaac Schmidt, Matthew Richtman and Cooper West all ran season bests in the 3,000.
White led a 1-2-3 finish in the women's 200 and was followed by Evans and Delaney. Lexi Kyro and Megan Good each ran season bests in the 800.
Adams and Emily Sullivan took first in the men's and women's pole vault, respectively. Lucy Corbett and A'lena Chaney recorded personal-best leaps in the women's long jump to take the second and third places in the event.
Zoe Waddell placed first in the women's weight throw for the Bobcats while Alec Nehring, competing unattached, finished first in the men's shot put. Also earning top-three showings for the Bobcats were Ian Fosdick (men's triple jump), Carter Slade (men's shot put) and Jordan Fink (women's shot put).
"This will really catapult us into the outdoor season," Weese said following MSU's final indoor event. "Just having the chance to compete, especially in three indoor meets, we're really fortunate we were able to have them for our whole team to compete in.
"The first outdoor meet is only a month away, so it's going to come quickly. But these three meets I think will really set us up for success."
Montana State's next scheduled event features its cross country program. The men's and women's teams travel to Riverdale, Utah, to participate in the Big Sky Conference Championships on Feb. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.