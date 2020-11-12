BOZEMAN - Middle blocker Jordan Radick of Bozeman and setter Audrey Hofer from Helena are among five players signed by the Montana State volleyball program.
Fourth-year MSU coach Daniel Jones announced the signings Wednesday.
The other three are Courtney Weatherby, an outside hitter from Kuna, Idaho; Courtney Wisneski, a right-side hitter from Greenwood Village, Colorado; and Maci Abshier, a libero/defensive specialist from Belleview, Florida.
“Every recruiting class brings a sense of excitement and anticipation, this one is no different,” Jones said. “With the five athletes we have a great balance of speed, athleticism, power and finesse. They are all great students and even better people. I’m especially excited we have two of the best players in Montana prep history joining us. There is no doubt the plan we wrote out four years ago is coming together. I can’t wait to see what this class can help us achieve, they are truly invested and wanting to build their own legacy.”
Hofer, who was named a 2020 Under Armour First-Team All-America performer on Wednesday afternoon, has dished out 2,461 assists and added 587 digs, 324 kills, 130 aces and 127 blocks during her career at Helena Capital. During her time with the Bruins, the squad has recorded a 100-9 overall mark and plays for a state championship Saturday.
Hofer is the first Under Armour first-team All-American to sign at Montana State.
“Ever since I stepped foot on campus, I have stated that I want the best athletes in Montana to play volleyball at Montana State,” Jones said. “I am beyond thrilled to be able to announce that one of the best prep athletes is staying right here and joining our program. Audrey is not only an incredible athlete, but she is an inspiring leader. I’ll never forget coming back from watching her play in the crosstown match at Helena High as a sophomore and telling my staff that I was “all in on that kid.”
Radick guided the Bozeman Hawks to the Montana Class AA state quarterfinals this fall, hitting .338 from her middle blocking position. As a junior, she was a second-team all-state pick and a first-team all-conference honoree.
“JoJo is one of the best volleyball players to come out of Bozeman High in recent memory,” Jones said. “She’s a perfect fit for us at Montana State, a big physical kid, who has a huge passion for the game, and to cap it off, she’s a Bobcat through and through. JoJo has dreamed of wearing the blue and gold since she was a kid, you can’t train or teach that kind of love for a program.
“She’s another big time in-state signing and is a huge talent who is going to have a big impact on the future of our program. She’s highly motivated to help us do things at Montana State that have not been done before, to help take us to the top of the Big Sky Conference and beyond. I cannot wait to finally get her in our gym and to unleash her potential.”
Weatherby was a 5A first-team Southern Idaho Conference selection this fall. Wisneski is from Cherry Creek High School, which won back-to-back 5A Centennial League titles in 2018 and 2019.
Abshier holds the Belleview school record with 1,336 career digs as well as most aces in a set with 11. Abshier has been chosen to play in the North Florida All-Star match as well as the FACA All-Star Volleyball Classic. She was also the starting libero on the 2020 17U AAU National Championship team playing for Ocala Power United.
