No. 3 Montana State at No. 7 Montana

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana

When: Noon MT Saturday

TV: Root Sports, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (available on Spectrum and DIRECTV but not DISH)

Radio: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM), Grizzly Sports Radio Network and GoGriz.com, Bobcat Radio Network and msubobcats.com

Stream: ESPN+ (out of ROOT footprint), DIRECTV Stream and fuboTV ($)

Records: Montana State is 9-1 overall and 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play. Montana is 8-2 and 5-2.

Last Week: Montana State escaped with an injury-riddled 20-13 win over Idaho at home for its ninth straight win, keeping pace with Sacramento State for the Big Sky lead with one regular season game left. Montana traveled to Northern Arizona and rolled 30-3 for its fourth straight victory since losing 28-21 at home to Sac State.

Series History: Montana leads the all-time series 72-41-5. The home team is 3-7 this decade.

Last Meeting: Montana State forced and recovered a fumble on the first defensive play and led 17-0 through one quarter en route to a 48-14 win at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. It was the Bobcats' fourth straight win over the Grizzlies' and their largest margin of victory against UM since 1985.