BOZEMAN — ESPN’s “College GameDay” chose to spotlight a rivalry football game that has all the makings of a down-to-the-wire battle.
The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) are 1 ½-point favorites to beat the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
The Cats boast one of the Football Championship Subdivision’s best rushing offenses, while the Griz have one of the best rushing defenses. An up-and-down UM offense will face an inconsistent MSU defense, and both teams have kick/punt returners who can swing a game’s momentum.
Saturday's Cat-Griz game will be televised on MTN (CBS stations in Montana), streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Grizzly Network and the Varsity Network.
Here are three keys for each team:
3 Keys to a Cats win
Establish, and maintain, the run
The Cats certainly wants to pass effectively, but their offensive strength is on the ground. They top the FCS with 6.6 yards per carry and are second with 316.6 rushing yards per game.
MSU rushed for 168 yards on 5.3 yards per carry against Oregon State, which has surrendered 849 yards (94.3 per game) on 3.5 ypc to its nine Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. The Cats compiled 325 yards on 7.2 ypc against now No. 24 UC Davis and 347 on 6.5 ypc against now-No. 7 Weber State. If not for MSU, Davis would have a top-40 FCS rushing defense and Weber would be in the top 15.
The Griz top the Big Sky with 97.3 rushing yards against on 2.6 ypc, but they allowed Weber to rush for 192 yards on 3.8 ypc, and now-No. 2 Sacramento State finished with 180 yards and 5.3 ypc against UM.
MSU backup quarterback Sean Chambers, who’s rushed for 622 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, is set to return from a three-game injury absence. Running back Lane Sumner, who has 450 yards on 6.2 ypc in five games, might play as well. So could All-American Isaiah Ifanse, who hasn’t seen the field since the FCS title game in January.
Stay disciplined
MSU’s defense has allowed at least one play of 34-plus yards to every FCS team it’s faced so far this season (oddly, Oregon State’s longest play against MSU was 26 yards despite putting up 538 total yards in its 68-28 win). MSU’s last two opponents, Northern Arizona and Cal Poly, ran successful trick plays and caught MSU’s defense off-guard in other ways.
UM’s offense has produced just 14 plays of at least 34 yards this season. If the Cats can improve their discipline and clean up other issues that lead to chunk yardage, they have a good chance to slow UM down, especially if they keep forcing turnovers (they top the Big Sky and are near the top in the FCS with 23 turnovers gained).
Lack of discipline, of course, also contributes to penalties. The Griz have been flagged just 40 times (best in the Big Sky), while the Cats have made 49 infractions. This seemingly even matchup could be determined by the referees’ whistles, or lack thereof.
Win the special teams battle
In last year’s Brawl, MSU held UM’s offense out of the end zone after Cam Humphrey’s 74-yard TD pass to Junior Bergen on the second play from scrimmage. Kevin Macias made all five of his field goals, and Justin Ford returned a fumble for a TD after a failed fake field goal attempt by the Cats. It’s unlikely the outcome would’ve changed if Macias missed at least one field goal or if Ford’s return didn’t happen, but who knows how that game would've played out if MSU stayed within striking distance for longer?
Macias is gone, and the Griz are just 7 of 12 on field goals and 44 of 49 on point-after attempts this season. The Cats are 14 of 19 and 54 of 56, respectively. UM still has Malik Flowers, one of the best returners in Big Sky history, while MSU has a dangerous kick returner in Marqui Johnson and two strong punt returners in Taco Dowler and Coy Steel. UM’s Patrick Rohrbach has better punting numbers than MSU’s Bryce Leighton, but both are solid.
If either can find a special teams edge on Saturday, that could make the difference.
3 keys to a Griz win
Protect the QB
If starting quarterback Lucas Johnson is able to play, the Griz will want to allow him to finish it. Twice this season he's been knocked out of games with injuries, which tilt their trajectory arrow straight downwards. Johnson is second in the Big Sky Conference in points responsible for (150), creating opportunities that they wouldn't have otherwise.
The other benefit to his protection aside from health would be extra time to pick apart the Bobcats' suspect secondary. If he's afforded time in the pocket, he could have a big game through the air. In back-to-back weeks, the Bobcats have allowed 459 passing yards to Northern Arizona and 317 to last-place Cal Poly.
Force the pass
The Bobcats are first in the Big Sky with rushing yards per game at 316.6. They have four different players that average over 50 yards per game on the ground. Letting them get to their strong suit will not be in UM's best interest.
Instead, the Griz need to do whatever it takes to force MSU to the sky more often. Whether that be asserting pressure or shutting down a few runs early on, they need to do it. While MSU does have some weapons in the passing game, it only has one player with more than two receiving scores. With Justin Ford, Robby Hauck and others in the UM secondary, that game script would go in its favor.
Realize the stakes
There are always stakes in the Brawl of the Wild, one of the best rivalries in all of college football. But even more so this year where the Griz can control their own destiny as well as play spoiler — two birds with one stone in one of the biggest games of the year.
For starters, Montana State is playing for two things: to keep its 17-game home-winning streak alive and to secure a piece of the Big Sky Conference championship. The Griz can put a stop to both things. Meanwhile, the Griz can punch their playoff ticket with a victory. They may still get in with a loss, but they'd rather not leave their fate in the hands of the selection committee.
