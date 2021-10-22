FARMINGTON, Utah – The second Brawl of the Wild matchup between Montana and Montana State in men's basketball this season has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, in Dahlberg Arena and will be televised on ESPNU.
It is part of the ESPN and Big Sky Conference multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement in which ESPNU televises at least one regular-season men's basketball game.
The game was originally scheduled for a day earlier as part of the traditional Cat-Griz doubleheader. The Cat-Griz women's game will be moved to 7 p.m. Saturday evening on ESPN+.
"The exposure is huge," UM coach Travis DeCuire said. "For us, we talk about our crowd and energy and environment a lot, and this is an opportunity for a larger audience to see that what we have at Montana is special."
Montana leads the series 153-148. It's the fifth longest running head-to-head series in college basketball.
The league office announced Thursday that Montana State and Montana were picked third and fourth in the Big Sky Preseason polls.
The first Brawl of the Wild meeting is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, and remains scheduled as part of the annual doubleheader. The women's matchup is still set for 2 p.m.
MSU hosts exhibitions Monday against Providence and Wednesday, Nov. 3, against Yellowstone Christian. The Bobcats open the season on Nov. 9 at Colorado.
Montana has its Maroon-Silver scrimmage at 6 p.m. Wednesday, an exhibition Nov. 9 against Dickinson State and opens its regular season Nov. 13 at Mississippi State.
