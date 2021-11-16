BOZEMAN — Montana State has won nine straight games since a season-opening 19-16 loss at FBS Wyoming. The Bobcats are 9-1 overall and 7-0 in Big Sky play heading into the final regular-season game against Montana at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Here are the key players to watch for MSU this week in the 120th Brawl of the Wild.
Quarterback: Matthew McKay, No. 1
McKay has passed efficiently to all areas of the field and turned the ball over once in his first seven games. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound North Carolina State transfer also passed for at least 200 yards in his first five games and averaged two touchdown passes per game in his first six. The redshirt junior committed four turnovers in the last three games, threw for less than 140 yards in three of his last four and a posted a combined completion rate of 57.1% in those four. McKay was, however, mostly excellent in a 23-20 win at No. 5 Eastern Washington on Nov. 6, with 253 passing yards, a 67-yard passing TD and a 56-yard rushing score.
Running back: Isaiah Ifanse, No. 22
Ifanse has 3,046 career rushing yards, good for third in MSU history and 600 short of program leader Ryan Johnson. Ifanse, a 5-10, 205-pound junior from Washington state, has 1,208 yards (first in the Big Sky and third in the FCS) with eight TDs on 191 carries (6.3 ypc) so far this season, and he's on the watch list for the Walter Payton Award. His status for Saturday's game is uncertain because of a leg injury he suffered last week against Idaho. MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday that Ifanse was day to day. Ifanse rushed for 171 yards and three scores on 21 carries (8.1 ypc) in MSU's 48-14 win over Montana in 2019.
Wide receiver: Lance McCutcheon, No. 86
McCutcheon's 874 receiving yards this season are the most of any player in the Big Sky and 13th-most in the FCS. The 6-3, 202-pound senior from Bozeman has 47 receptions and six TD catches, including that 67-yarder from McKay at EWU. McCutcheon is 275 yards away from the single-season MSU record for receiving yards, set by Joe Bignell in 1984, when the Bobcats last won a national title. McCutcheon has recorded two catches for 25 yards in his career against the Griz.
Offensive line: Lewis Kidd, No. 76
Kidd is a team captain who has started games since 2017, first at right guard and now at left tackle. The 6-6, 320-pound redshirt senior from Minneapolis was a second-team All-Big Sky selection in 2019 and a HERO Sports sophomore All-America honorable mention the season prior. Kidd anchors the Big Sky's best rushing offense (ninth in the FCS) and has been a big reason why the Bobcats have allowed just 14 sacks this season, the 26th-fewest in the FCS. He will be especially important on Saturday because MSU starting right tackle TJ Session is out with an injury.
Defensive line: Chase Benson, No. 41
MSU defensive ends Daniel Hardy (48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 9 1/2 sacks) and Amandre Williams (29 tackles, 8 1/2 TFL, 5 1/2 sacks) have tallied more impressive stats than Benson (35 tackles, 6 1/2 TFL, 2 1/2 sacks) this season, but Benson's impact has arguably been greater. MSU linebacker Troy Andersen said Monday, "I think he's the best defensive lineman, maybe the best player, in the Big Sky." Benson is a 6-4, 290-pound redshirt senior from Helena who was an All-Big Sky third-team selection in 2019. On MSU's famous goal line stand at UM in 2018, Benson drove his man into the backfield, helping the Bobcats force and recover a fumble to seal their 29-25 comeback win.
Linebacker: Troy Andersen, No. 15
Andersen is one of the best Bobcats ever. The Dillon native was named the Big Sky freshman of the year in 2017 as a running back and linebacker. He switched to quarterback a year later and rushed for an MSU single-season record 21 TDs, resulting in first-team All-Big Sky and third-team All-America honors. He was a first-team All-American in 2019 despite missing the final four games, including the Brawl of the Wild, with a knee injury that required surgery. The 6-4, 240-pound senior has 104 tackles this season, the second-most in the conference and tied for the eight-most in the FCS. He also has an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
Defensive back: Ty Okada, No. 7
Like Andersen, Okada has a pick-6 and is one of the surest tacklers in the Big Sky. The 5-11, 190-pound redshirt junior from Woodbury, Minnesota, has started at nickelback in MSU's 4-2-5 defensive scheme all season. His 63 tackles trail only Andersen for the team lead, and his two interceptions are tied for the most on the Bobcats. Okada also has five tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Special teams: Blake Glessner, No. 39
Glessner is a 6-2, 160-pound freshman from Woodinville, Washington, who was a four-star recruit. He missed a 27-yard field goal against EWU and had a PAT blocked against Idaho, but he's made 15 of his other 18 field goal attempts and 34 of his other 35 PATs. He set an MSU freshman record with a 53-yard field goal in the opener at Wyoming, then broke that record with a 54-yarder on Oct. 23 against Idaho State. That is the sixth-longest made field goal in program history.
