BOZEMAN — One of Montana State’s most important 2023 football recruits stood out when he made his official visit in April.

That’s rare for most kickers/punters, especially around their bulkier football peers. Brendan Hall is not most kickers/punters. He stands 6-foot-8.

“I think everybody thought he was a basketball recruit,” MSU head football coach Brent Vigen said Wednesday. “He’s a long-levered kicker and punter, I know that.”

Hall, an SMU transfer, hopes Bobcat fans think of him more for his right foot than his height.

Hall has the tall task of replacing Bryce Leighton and — potentially — Blake Glessner. Those two left the Bobcats after starting at punter and kicker, respectively, the previous two seasons. Hall sounds like the favorite to handle MSU’s punts and kickoffs in 2023, and he has a chance to earn the starting placekicking job during fall camp, which begins Thursday.

“I'm happy to do whatever they need me to do,” Hall said Wednesday. “If that's two, like punting and kickoff, or if that's all three, I'm glad to take on any responsibility.”

Hall had a small role at SMU last year and entered the transfer portal after the season. He booted 36 punts in 2021 but didn’t attempt any as a sophomore. He spent both seasons as the Mustangs’ primary kickoff specialist (more than half of his 167 career kicks went for touchbacks).

Hall committed to the Cats a couple of months after Leighton retired from football and about five months after Glessner transferred to UCLA. When he moved to Bozeman in May, Hall became one of two punters on MSU’s roster, although the other one — Butte native Casey Kautzman — focused on kicking during spring ball. So did the other kicker on the roster, walk-on Myles Sansted.

Hall’s punting and kickoff has been impressive, Vigen said. MSU’s coaches haven’t seen Hall placekick in a 22-man setting yet, Vigen added, so it’s too early to tell if he can start at all three special teams positions. But Vigen said Hall is “definitely vying for” the starting placekicker job entering fall camp. Hall attempted two field goals (misses from 49 and 51 yards) and one point-after attempt (a make) at SMU.

“Really pleased with not only what he's been able to show us physically but also who he is as a person,” Vigen said. “A very determined young man and very much about the craft of specialists.”

Hall kicked off, punted and placekicked at Springtown (Texas) High School and was a three-star recruit as a senior, according to 247Sports. He’s happy to do all three if MSU wants him to, but that wasn’t his main goal when he entered the transfer portal last year.

Hall initially eyed defending national runner-up TCU because it’s close to home and due to his connection to Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes, who served the same role at SMU when Hall was a freshman. Hall didn’t say if he got an offer from TCU, but he looked elsewhere anyway because TCU didn’t have the mechanical engineering program he was looking for. MSU’s mechanical engineering program is a big reason why he chose the Football Championship Subdivision offer over several from the Football Bowl Subdivision, including Power 5 programs such as Texas Tech.

“(MSU has a) great coaching staff, great football team that wins a lot of games. I wanted to be a part of that," Hall said, adding, "It had pretty much everything I wanted except close to home, but I don't think it's a bad thing for it to be far away.”

The deep, talented Cats have FCS title aspirations. They also know how tough it will be to repeat as Big Sky Conference champions, let alone reach Frisco, Texas, in January. Any regression in any area could sink MSU’s hopes.

Special teams is arguably the Cats' most uncertain area. In addition to Leighton’s and Glessner’s departures, punt returner Taco Dowler will miss “some time” after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, Vigen said.

Hall expects to be a strong replacement, no matter how many roles he plays.