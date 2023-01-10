BOZEMAN — Montana State offensive line coach Brian Armstrong is leaving for the same job at Fresno State, sources confirmed to 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
Fresno State has not made Armstrong's hire official as of Tuesday morning, and MSU declined to comment. Armstrong could not be immediately reached.
Armstrong is jumping from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision after seven years with the Bobcats. The Helena native was their O-line coach the previous three seasons and the run game coordinator since 2018. He was MSU's offensive coordinator in 2017 and the tight ends coach in 2018 under head coach Jeff Choate.
One of the O-linemen Armstrong coached at MSU was Lewis Kidd, who just finished his rookie NFL season with the New Orleans Saints. All-Big Sky Conference guard JP Flynn played under Armstrong in 2016 and signed an undrafted free agent deal the following year with the San Francisco 49ers. A couple of Armstrong's top offensive tackles, Connor Wood and TJ Session, transferred from MSU to Power 5 FBS schools (Wood to Missouri, Session to Cal).
MSU had one of the FCS' best O-lines during the 2022 season despite losing Kidd, Session, All-Big Sky right guard Taylor Tuiasosopo and starting left guard Zach Redd from the 2021 FCS runner-up. Armstrong's decision to switch from an inside to outside zone blocking scheme played a big role in the Cats' success. They led the FCS in total rushing yards (4,373) and yards per carry (6.5), and they were second in rushing yards per game (312.4) and rushing touchdowns (49). All of those numbers were compiled even though most of MSU's ball carriers missed significant amounts of time due to injuries. The Cats lost to FCS champion South Dakota State last month in the semifinals.
Before MSU, Armstrong spent nine years at Rocky Mountain College, the final seven of which he served as the Battlin' Bears' head coach. He played O-line at and graduated from Montana Western, where he began his coaching career in 1996. He then became the OC at Morgan (Utah) High and Townsend, worked as the OC and head coach at Lake Gibson High (Florida), became a graduate assistant at Utah State and coached Kathleen High (Florida) before joining Rocky's staff.
Fresno State plays in the Mountain West Conference, as does Wyoming, where current MSU head coach Brent Vigen worked as OC before coming to Bozeman. Armstrong will replace Saga Tuitele, who Arizona State hired to be its O-line coach last month.
