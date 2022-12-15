Brian Armstrong's diverse skill set has lifted Montana State's O-line from uncertain to great

BOZEMAN — Justus Perkins stood in the Bobcat Athletic Complex lobby, sandwiched by five camera-wielding reporters and five of his Montana State offensive line mates.
Most football player media scrums don’t include teammates standing in the background, but that’s become the norm at MSU. Anytime an MSU offensive lineman has been interviewed this season, a handful of his teammates have appeared behind him. The group media effort was inspired by a 1998 Sports Illustrated article that MSU O-line coach Brian Armstrong shared with his players before the season. That article was about the 1997 Denver Broncos’ O-line, which, like MSU’s, was relatively small and doubted by media members.
MSU’s O-linemen have received a heavy amount of screen time this season.
The Bobcats (12-1) enter Saturday’s Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game at South Dakota State (12-1) with the best rushing offense in the FCS despite missing most of their best ball carriers for large portions of the season. A breakthrough performance from the offensive line has led MSU to the precipice of a national title.
During his Monday scrum, Perkins was asked about Armstrong: a 49-year-old, well-traveled Helena native who’s the architect of this elite O-line. Armstrong’s no-nonsense, credit-deflecting ways obscure how much he’s contributed to MSU’s trench success this season. The Cats’ season might’ve ended weeks ago if not for “Army,” as his players and peers call him.
“He pushes us to be the greatest version of ourselves,” said Perkins, MSU’s starting center. “Super hard-working coach. Always in the film room finding something for us that might work for us or might not. He's really the reason why we've been so successful in wide zone this year compared to others because he's been constantly watching other teams, pulling in other ideas from how other teams do it. That's why, on Saturday, we've been able to do what we do.”
In the zone
Wide zone, or outside zone, is a run-blocking scheme utilized by many teams across the college and pro ranks. MSU’s O-line has mostly run outside zone this year after being an inside zone team in 2021.
Simply put, zone blocking requires O-linemen to focus on spaces rather than specific defenders (as is the case with man blocking) during run plays. There are subtle differences between inside and outside zone, but a big distinction can be found in the names: outside zone plays run more horizontally — more to the outside shoulders of the offensive tackles — than up-the-middle inside zone plays.
Wide zone is, as Perkins described it, “more of an art than a science.”
“Sometimes people hear ‘outside zone’ and (think) it’s a little bit more of a ballet, not as physical of an offense, if you will, running a little bit more sideways,” Armstrong said Nov. 22. “I don't believe that at all. I think that we do play physical, and we want to get that ball going vertical as quickly as we can.”
Personnel mainly dictated Armstrong’s decision to use inside zone last year and switch to outside zone after the Cats lost the FCS title game in January.
Other than Perkins, all of MSU’s 2021 starting O-linemen (Lewis Kidd, Zach Redd, TJ Session, Taylor Tuiasosopo) weighed at least 295 pounds and were adept at plowing straight ahead on run blocks. The returning O-linemen were, as a whole, smaller than those four departing starters. That doesn’t mean the 2022 linemen lack strength or physicality, but inside zone wasn’t the best use of their skills. Their athleticism could be potent in space, Armstrong thought.
“Whatever your quarterback does well, that's what you should build your offense around,” he said. “I believe that's kind of the same with the offensive line.”
After last season, Armstrong dug into tape and talked to O-line coaches at other wide zone-heavy college teams, including Baylor and Syracuse. He proposed the zone blocking switch to MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright, and Housewright “liked it and believed in it,” Armstrong said, so they began to implement it in the spring.
The questions about the Bobcats’ O-linemen entering this season centered around their size and inexperience. Perkins was the only returning starter, and junior right guard Cole Sain was the only first stringer with less than three years of eligibility remaining. It was fair to expect some trial and error.
Mistakes have been so sparse, it’s hard to pinpoint a bad quarter, let alone a bad game, from MSU’s O-line through 13 games. The Cats’ defense has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (131.2) among Big Sky Conference teams largely because their offense has gashed otherwise fearsome run stoppers like Montana (439 rushing yards allowed to MSU, 1,568 allowed in the other 12 games combined) and Weber State (735 allowed to MSU in two games, 1,176 allowed in the other 11).
Housewright’s creative play calling has played a major role in MSU’s 332.4 rushing yards per game on 6.8 yards per carry, but his option-heavy offense wouldn’t be nearly that dominant without the big holes and sealed edges created by his linemen.
“(Armstrong) knew we had some young guys in particular that, if we keep developing them, we could really have something,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Dec. 5. “That work he's done with those guys from the time I got here, but in particular out of last season through this year, has been very impressive.
“You bring a group together, it's about teaching, it's about the development on the field, it's about setting expectations for what it should look like, holding them accountable, and I think he's done a really good job of that through the course of this year.”
Armstrong would be the first to acknowledge the talent, intelligence and work ethic of his O-linemen. They’re also deep, as illustrated by backups like Jacob Kettels, who’s kept the offense humming after replacing injured first-string right tackle Marcus Wehr in October.
“The whole is greater than the sum of the parts,” Armstrong said, adding, “Just really proud of those guys.”
Vigen and Housewright praised Armstrong’s adaptability, a skill he acquired during his diverse coaching career.
“I'm an old high school coach. In high school, you didn't get to recruit guys, you coached whatever you got, so you try to play to their strengths,” Armstrong said. “I think that's what good coaches do. Obviously recruit to your system, but try to play to the strengths of your personnel.”
Relationship creator
Armstrong was born in East Helena and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Montana Western in 1998. He was an O-lineman at Western as well, and he coached that position group in 1996 and 1997. He then served as the offensive coordinator at Morgan (Utah) High School, Townsend and Lake Gibson High (Florida), where he was promoted to head coach in 2002.
Armstrong was a graduate assistant at Utah State in 2003 and ‘04, then went back to Florida to be the head coach at Kathleen High from 2005-06. He returned to his home state in 2007, first filling the role of OC/O-line coach at Rocky Mountain College. He was the Battlin’ Bears’ head coach from 2009-15.
After one year as MSU’s O-line coach, Armstrong moved up to OC in 2017. He coached tight ends in 2018, then went back to O-line coach the following year. He’s held the title of run game coordinator since 2018.
Armstrong isn’t planning a return to head coaching or offensive coordinating any time soon.
“I like coaching the O-line. They’re my kind of people,” he said. “That's probably what I'm best at, and it's what I enjoy doing.”
Every Saturday during the stay-at-home stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, Armstrong hopped on a Zoom call with other O-line coaches and talked shop. One of those men was long-time NFL O-line coach Howard Mudd, who died later in 2020. Mudd inspired some of MSU’s O-line schemes, Armstrong said.
Armstrong has also attended many coaching clinics over his 26-year career. He never stops honing his craft.
“I love talking O-line with other O-line coaches and finding ways to build a better mousetrap,” he said, adding, “I've just been lucky to be around a ton of guys that know that good O-line play, and I’ve tried to steal and borrow stuff from all those guys.”
Knowledge only matters so much for college coaches. They have to be able to recruit and develop too. Armstrong has shown proficiency in both areas.
The Cats know they’re not going to sign O-line recruits who are finished products, Armstrong said, so he targets players he thinks will develop well. And he doesn’t treat prospects like future cogs in his machine.
“I could tell with them they care more about you outside of football,” MSU O-line commit Cedric Jefferson said last week, referring to Armstrong and Vigen. “They care about you personally and your overall well-being.”
MSU starting left guard JT Reed echoed Jefferson, saying MSU’s coaches “genuinely care for me and what I have going on the field and off the field.” Reed, a 2022 All-Big Sky third-team selection, might’ve considered transferring after then-head coach Jeff Choate left the Cats in 2021 to be co-defensive coordinator/inside linebacker coach at Texas.
“A big part of me staying was Army, for sure. That’s my guy,” Reed said in October, adding, “He's loyal. He's real. He's not going to sugarcoat anything to you. If he says he has your back, he has your back.”
Armstrong “really pushed us this whole offseason and this whole season,” Sain said last month, and the O-line embraced Armstrong’s challenge. It would be hard to get that buy-in if he didn’t strike a balance.
“I believe in coaching them hard. I think it's a hard position. But they've got to know you care about them,” Armstrong said. “I just believe in coaching them hard and loving them hard.”
Armstrong could’ve resented Housewright, who got MSU’s OC job last year as a 32-year-old with no prior coordinating experience. Instead, “he listened,” and “was willing to learn” the new terminology, Housewright said. Armstrong’s collaborative efforts, intelligence and creativity helped form a seemingly unstoppable offense.
No amount of skill and scheme can overcome a lack of faith. MSU’s O-linemen wholeheartedly believe in each other, and they “believe in him,” Housewright said of Armstrong.
“He wants to build relationships with his guys,” Housewright added. “It's about this team and what this team can do, not about him and what he can do.
“If you make it about the players, which he does, that changes everything.”
