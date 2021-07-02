BILLINGS — Bruce Parker, a well-known Montana sports figure who is enshrined in five Halls of Fame for his work as athletic director at Carroll College and then Rocky Mountain College, died Friday morning after a long fight with diabetes and complications following a kidney transplant. He was 64.

Parker, a Chicago native and self-described "U.S. Steel brat" whose family eventually settled on Billings' West End, passed not far from his childhood home surrounded by his wife and high school sweetheart, Lisa Parker, sons Ryan and Brett, and granddaughter Sophia.

"He can rest now," Lisa Parker said in a text.

Parker began his career in Montana's collegiate sports world as a 22-year-old sports information director fresh out of Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings). By the time his illness forced his grudging retirement from Rocky in 2018, he couldn't swing a 9-iron and not hit a Hall of Fame that bore his plaque.

In all, he has been inducted six times; two national Halls, at Montana State, Carroll and his alma mater, which was always EMC in his heart.

Among Parker's achievements as athletic director was adding eight sports at Carroll, the renovation of Rocky's Herb Klindt Field, and luring the NAIA national women’s basketball tournament for Billings. He was Frontier Conference AD of the Year nine times at Carroll and was a four-time national NAIA winner.

While he was at Carroll, the football program won six national titles under the direction of legendary coach Mike Van Diest.

"Bruce was an iconic figure in Carroll College and Montana athletics and especially in the Frontier Conference," Carroll President John Cech said in an email. "During his time at Carroll College he was able to leverage the incredible success of our football program under Coach Mike Van Diest to receive national attention. He also brought the Frontier Conference to a national level of attention. Bruce and Lisa have been tremendous members of our community and state.

"On behalf of both the Frontier Conference and Carroll College I can say Bruce will be sorely missed in Montana: however his legacy will live on for years."

Though he received many personal accolades, Parker routinely gave credit to others for his successes.

“I’d like to think the three schools I’ve been at I’ve made positive changes,” Parker told 406mtsports.com in early 2020. “I won awards because I worked with good people, and I believe that.”

Even after his retirement, and despite ravages of diabetes that impacted nearly every part of his body, Parker continued to provide color commentary for telecasts of Montana college and high school sporting events. Though his eyesight was compromised, his institutional knowledge and passion for the games enabled him to compensate.

Parker, who was diagnosed with diabetes at age 42, talked publicly about his battle in early 2020.

After discovering in 2017 he needed a new kidney, he waited more than two years for a transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, near the family's winter home in Gilbert. When he finally received the call in December 2019, he was ill with pneumonia and unable to accept the gift of life.

"I was devastated," he said a few weeks later, noting that the prospect of a new kidney excited him because, "One, it’s going to help me, and two, I love my wife and my sons (Ryan and Brett) and my granddaughter, and I want to be around to see them.

“I don’t want to go away.”

Nine months later, in October 2020, Parker received another call from the Mayo Clinic. He had his kidney.

Parker was told by doctors he would feel "truly liberated" once the kidney attained 100% function, but even though the kidney functioned as expected his body was weary from his four-year battle, Lisa said.

Lisa said Friday she has received an outpouring of condolences from across the state and country. She also expressed gratitude for the support of family and friends.

A note from MSU Billings pointed out he'd "always be a 'Jacket."

Parker attended Billings Senior High, where he played football, basketball and tennis. It was there he met Lisa, who was a year behind him.

Parker played a year of football at EMC before injuring his back, and played four years of tennis.

While in college, he'd broadcast EMC, Billings Senior and Red Lodge High events on the radio. After his first stint as MSU's sports information director, he spent 18 months at Eastman-Kodak in Texas before returning to collegiate sports, first as sports information director at Eastern Washington and then as an associate AD for marketing, fundraising and corporate sponsorships at MSU.

In all, Parker spent 24 years at MSU. He was hired on as Carroll AD in 2003 and was there 11 years before returning home to Rocky.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Herb Klindt Field on Rocky's campus in Billings. As a champion of students his entire career, Parker asked in a last request that in lieu of flowers gifts be made in his name to scholarship funds at MSU Billings, MSU, Carroll or Rocky.