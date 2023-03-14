BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program has lost four players to retirement, including starting punter Bryce Leighton.

Leighton and MSU safety Jake D'Agostino both retired from football to focus on academics, according to an MSU spokesperson. The Bobcats will also begin spring camp next week without linebacker Alex Johnson and lineman Devin Slaughter, who both graduated and decided not to use their remaining eligibility, per MSU.

