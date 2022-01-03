BILLINGS — Paul Dennehy went down in Montana State football annals as a scrappy left-hander from Butte Central High School who did anything and everything he could to win. And win he did.
When his career ended in 1978, Dennehy had quarterbacked the Bobcats to 26 victories, which at the time were the most of any signal-caller in school history. No win was bigger than MSU’s 24-13 triumph over Akron on Dec. 11, 1976, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to capture the NCAA Division II championship.
Now, another QB from Butte has galvanized the imagination of Montana State fans in the program’s quest for another national title.
Freshman Tommy Mellott, a Butte High alum, took the reins of the offense at the outset of the playoffs and has stacked electrifying play on top of electrifying play to help vault the Bobcats (12-2) to Saturday’s FCS championship game, where they’ll face North Dakota State (13-1) on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.
Mellott was pretty much MSU’s entire offense in its 31-17 victory over South Dakota State in the semifinals on Dec. 18 in Bozeman, throwing for 233 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 155 yards and two more scores with zero turnovers.
For a freshman making just his third career start, it was an extraordinary performance in a high-pressure setting.
And everyone took notice, especially among the Butte-proud Dennehys.
“My cousin called me during the semifinal game,” said Dennehy, 64, who now resides in Billings. “Most of my family is still in Butte, and 10 or 12 of them were watching the game, and my cousin called and he said, ‘Hey Paul, you’re no longer my favorite quarterback from Butte.
“And I said, ‘I’m not my favorite quarterback from Butte anymore either.’”
Clearly, Dennehy has taken a lot of pride in what Mellott has been able to accomplish during the Bobcats’ playoff run. There’s plenty of sentimentality, as well. Those Butte roots run deep.
Dennehy praised Mellott’s ability to thrive in the starting role at the most important juncture of the season. The decision of coach Brent Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright to make a QB change was equally gutsy — previous starter Matthew McKay decided to enter his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal upon being demoted, and the offense found its spark.
Through three playoff games, which included wins over UT Martin and top-seeded Sam Houston, Mellott has 449 passing yards, 411 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns without throwing an interception. He’s also caught a touchdown pass for good measure.
“I’ll tell you, since the playoffs started and to watch Tommy play has just been unbelievable for me to see what he’s done,” said Dennehy, who was inducted into MSU’s athletic hall of fame in 2005. “Coach Housewright and his offensive staff, to be able to make that adjustment going into the playoffs I think has been tremendous. And to see what Tommy’s done has been beyond belief.”
Former Montana State coach Jeff Choate, who now is an assistant at Texas and whose son Jory is a sophomore linebacker with the Bobcats, said Mellott’s rise has a familiar feel.
“It looks an awful lot like what we were doing in 2018 and 2019 with the plus-one run game, it’s just instead of having to shuffle guys in and out to do it you’re doing it with one guy,” Choate said. “It’s the same recipe we had in 2019: Throw the ball vertically and get 15-yard penalties or chunk pass plays, and have a variety of runs — make them defend the quarterback in the run game.
“That’s why we coveted Tommy in the recruiting process in 2019 going in to 2020. The kid is a winner. That guy was a part of our blueprint: highly intellectual, good student, Montana kid. Tommy fit that to a T. It was part of the vision.”
Dennehy laughed when asked if he sees any similarities between him and Mellott beyond their Butte bond. But it’s not all that crazy to consider.
When Denney was the QB, the Bobcats, coached by Butte’s Sonny Holland, employed a run-heavy offense — a big dose of option and sprint-draw plays. Dennehy rushed for 488 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1976 (and had more than 1,000 yards and 18 TDs for his career).
In the 1976 title run, Dennehy guided the Bobcats to three nail-biting wins. He rushed for a second-quarter touchdown in a 17-16 victory over New Hampshire in the first round, threw a key third-quarter TD pass to Butch Damberger in a 10-3 win over North Dakota State in the semis, and tossed a second-quarter touchdown to Ron McCullough in the title game against Akron.
Dennehy also led the offense to a game-clinching TD in the fourth quarter of the finale, which was capped by 7-yard scoring run by Tom Kostrba.
“We ran the ball a lot. We had a tremendous offensive line the year we won the title,” Dennehy recalled. “The thing I think that Tommy has is that he’s such a strong runner and he throws the ball well. People say, ‘What are the similarities?’ And there’s not a lot, besides the fact that we’re both playing in the championship.
“I don’t want to sound like he does what I did, because I think he’s well beyond what I brought to the game. But the running portion of it is the similarity.”
Another similarity is that the Bobcats must beat North Dakota State to achieve the ultimate goal. In 1976, MSU went on the road to knock off the Bison in the semis. This year, the title-game matchup will take place on a neutral site.
“It was a cold, cold, windy day, and we beat them 10-3,” Dennehy recalled of playing NDSU. “But I think it’s quite ironic. You’ve got to get past the Bison to get where you want to go. With us it was to get to the championship, for this year’s team it’s to get all the beans. But North Dakota State’s been the one that we both had to face.”
The title in 1976 was the second of Montana State’s three national championships. Dennehy was just a sophomore that year in his first season as the starting quarterback, which is also parallel to Mellott’s journey.
Dennehy, who is traveling to Frisco to watch Saturday’s game, has yet to speak to Mellott, but he hoped to get that chance.
“Some people have asked me, ‘What would be your advice to Tommy?’” Dennehy said. “You know, we both walked into a similar situation. When I was a sophomore I didn’t know that I was going to be starting, and Tommy was in the same boat, although that’s what we both strove for.
“Once you get in, it’s the old adage of when that first snaps take place the nerves are gone. That happened for me early in ‘76 and I’m sure it happened for Tommy when he took that first snap in the playoffs.”
“I’m going to tell him to do exactly what he’s been doing,” Dennehy said. “This game is no different. He played in front of a big audience in Bozeman with 20,000 screaming people there. This is also going to be a big audience, although half of them are going to be against us. But it’s going to be the same. Just go out and do the same thing you’ve done.”
If all goes well for MSU, Dennehy and Mellott will have much more than just a Butte connection.
