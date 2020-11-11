BUTTE — With her junior track and field season wiped out by COVID-19, Anna Trudnowski missed out on a sizable opportunity to bolster her high school athletic resume. But what she accomplished as a sophomore turned out to be compelling enough to earn her a spot on a Division I program.
Trudnowski signed a National Letter of Intent with Montana State's track and field program on Wednesday at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym following a recruiting process in which the closest thing to a face-to-face meeting she had with the Bobcats was a Zoom meeting. She said she was surprised that she was able to earn a scholarship so early, but noted that college teams everywhere are also dealing with the same recruiting limitations.
"I didn't think it was possible but they based everything off of what I did already," Trudnowski said. "But I think with everyone going under the same conditions they altered their recruitment a little. I'm really thankful I was able to sign with MSU, I think it's a really good program."
Though she has competed in a multiple track and field events with the Bulldogs, Trudnowski said she will focus primarily on her strongest event -- the high jump -- at Montana State. At the 2019 State AA meet, Trudnowski was a part of a five-way tie for first place with Trudnowski, Flathead's Madison Boles, Bozeman's Delaney Bahn, Bozeman's Hannah Schonhoff and Hellgate's Giliian Sherill all clearing a height of 5-foot-5.
After a tie-breaker, Trudnowski went on to take second in that event. She also placed fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Arie Grey, Butte's track and field coach, said he thinks his alma mater was fortunate to sign Trudnowksi and thinks she'll end up competing in multiple events for the Bobcats.
"She's a steal, she's pretty talented and the range that she has on the track is pretty impressive," Grey said. "She can be a jumper, sprinter hurdler, she'll be great for relays. She has that potential to be a multi-type kid."
