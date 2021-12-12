BOZEMAN — Butte senior Casey Kautzman has committed to Montana State to continue his football career, he announced Sunday.
Excited to announce my commitment to Montana State University! I would like to thank all of my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me! Go Cats!! #TrueBlue22 #406Specialists @bvigen @CoachWeeseMSU @CoachBobbyDaly @GreyArie @CoachZauner @torgersonkp pic.twitter.com/phzXVwtHQF— Casey Kautzman (@CaseyKautzman) December 13, 2021
Kautzman is a kicker who also punted for the Bulldogs. He'll be a preferred walk-on at MSU, according to Butte Sports.
He's earned three Class AA all-state selections in his career. This past season, he made 13 of 17 field goals and 24 of 25 extra points. His longest made field goal was 51 yards, per MaxPreps.
Kautzman also received offers from fellow Big Sky program Sacramento State and College of Idaho.
The Bobcats currently have two freshman kickers: starter Blake Glessner and Luke Pawlak, who was listed as the starter before he suffered an injury in fall camp. Glessner made the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the FCS’ freshman of the year.
Kautzman is the second Class of 2022 commit from Butte, joining wide receiver Dylan Snyder. Former Bulldog Tommy Mellott started his second game as MSU's quarterback on Saturday, and he accounted for five touchdowns in a 42-19 FCS quarterfinal win at No. 1 Sam Houston.
MSU's other known Class of 2022 commits are Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Hamilton (Arizona) wide receiver Christian Anaya, Rigby (Idaho) linebacker Logan Fredericksen, Billings West defensive back Max Kimball, Great Falls running back/linebacker Ryan Krahe, Timberline, Idaho, running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum, Red Lodge offensive lineman Burke Mastel, Missoula Hellgate offensive lineman Tommy Nilson, Central Union (California) quarterback Jordan Reed, Bozeman Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp, Butte receiver Dylan Snyder and Bozeman Gallatin defensive lineman Jake Vigen (the son of MSU coach Brent Vigen).
Defensive back Dru Polidore announced he was transferring from Air Force to MSU on Nov. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.