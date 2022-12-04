BOZEMAN — Sonny Holland, the pride of Butte who is known as "the Greatest Bobcat" for his national championships as both a football player and a coach at Montana State, died on Saturday night. He was 84.
Holland's death comes after "a courageous battle" with Parkinson's disease, his daughter Jody Holland Delaney told 406mtsports.com on Sunday. Services will take place in December, Delaney said. A specific date is to be determined.
"On behalf of the faculty, students, staff and alumni of Montana State — the university that Sonny loved so much — I offer our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time," MSU president Waded Cruzado wrote in an email to MSU faculty, staff and students on Sunday.
Holland is survived by his three daughters Delaney, Wendy Rivers and Heidi Vinje, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His wife of 50 years, Deanna, died in 2008.
"Coach Holland embodied Montana toughness and work ethic but also Montana modesty and the state's deep sense of humility, traits that he showed as a player, coach and leader in his decades of dedication to Bobcat Nation and Montana State University," Cruzado wrote, adding, "Today we mourn the loss of one of the greatest in our almost 130 years of existence as the land-grant university in the state of Montana. As we continue to show our love and devotion for the Bobcats, let's remember Coach Holland as we walk past his statue outside the stadium. We will feel Coach Sonny Holland's Blue and Gold spirit when reading his famous words: 'Now is the time and this is the place.'"
Holland won the 1956 NAIA football championship as a freshman center with the Bobcats, and he earned the Division II title 20 years as a coach. MSU also won the 1984 Division I-AA championship, and Holland watched the Cats reach the Football Championship Subdivision title game last year.
“An absolute legend in every way,” MSU head football coach Brent Vigen wrote in a tweet on Sunday. “Coach Holland personified what our players & our coaches strive to be. The Greatest Bobcat - his legacy will last forever!”
This story will be updated.
