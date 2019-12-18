Mellott made it official.
Record-breaking Butte High quarterback Tommy Mellott was surrounded by friends, family and head coach Arie Grey Wednesday as he put pen to paper, officially signing for Montana State’s football program.
The Bulldog had known that his future was in Bozeman for a while, committing to MSU back on July 19 of this year.
“It feels really good to make it official,” Mellott said. “I’ve known for a while that this is where I want to be. Butte High has been a great four years and we finished out the year strong, but the next step is MSU and it feels great.”
Mellott is coming off a leading role in Butte’s run to the state championship, in which he threw for 2940 yards and 30 passing touchdowns, as well as running for 1217 yards and sixteen rushing touchdowns as he earned all-state honors for the third straight year.
Grey mentioned that the decision for Mellott was not one based solely on athletics, and that his departing quarterback went through the recruiting process in the proper manner.
“I’m very excited for him,” Grey said. “He did it the right way, the process of going through his recruiting. He picked the place that, school-wise, was best for him. The work ethic he has and the time and effort he’s put into this point is really special.”
Mellott, who has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, also discussed the academic influence in his decision to go to MSU, saying the variety of degree options allows him to find what’s best for him.
“I’m still undecided on what I want to do as my major,” Mellott said. “I’m going to do a lot of generals the first year and make my decision based off that. I’ve got a couple different ideas like pre-med or the engineering route, but obviously I’m keeping my options open.”
Of course, Grey acknowledged that he was also pleased to see Mellott go to his alma mater.
Grey, who played for the Bobcats as a receiver in the late-nineties and early-2000s, said that he supported his kids wherever they go, but that it enjoyable to see Mellott chose the Bobcats.
“It’s neat to have a young man from our school go to Bozeman,” Grey said. “When you look at the pipeline from Butte to Bozeman in the seventies and early-eighties, it was pretty amazing. The hope is to get back that, but wherever they go is awesome. They get to write their story now.”
MSU is currently gearing up for their road playoff trip to Fargo, to take on 14-0 and top-ranked North Dakota State, the Bobcats best run in the postseason since MSU won the national championship in 1984.
Mellott says that the timing is exciting, and when asked his prediction for Saturday’s semifinal, the future Bobcat called for a 28-17 MSU win.
“Business is booming over in Bozeman,” Mellott said. “The football team is really doing great right now, and they’re competing for a national championship spot. I’m walking into a program that has high culture values, I think I can contribute to the team and I’m excited for the opportunity.”
