BUTTE — Anna Trudnowski had never been to the beach.
Sure, she had been to the Olympic Peninsula and seen the Pacific Ocean from Washington state, "but not like a nice, warm beach," she said.
So last week's trip to Long Beach, California, was a first.
“We spent half of a day just, like, hanging out out there," Trudnowski said. "It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed that, it was cool.”
It was one of many new experiences for the Butte High grad as she navigates her freshman year with the Montana State track and field team.
“Being here for the first year has been kind of a lot for me," Trudnowski said. "But it makes me really excited for the next three years. I really like it here and I feel like I can do some good things.”
It's a lot different than high school, she admits. First, there's the issue of time. Or lack there of.
To start, there's class. As a biological engineering student things can get a little overwhelming, Trudnowski said. There's a lot of work to be done outside the scheduled class periods, which are challenging enough on their own.
"I enjoy them more than high school classes because I feel like I'm like learning something new, or like something that's like kind of applicable to the real world," Trudnowski said.
Then there's practice. Usually two-and-a-half hours per day. Most of the athletes get a chance to rest on weekends, except those training for multis (decathlon, heptathlon, pentathlon), which Trudnowski was during the indoor season and needed long Saturday runs.
And then there are the actual competitions, which eat up the weekends that weren't spent running and studying. The athletic tour of duty takes the Bobcats to Spokane, Washington, Pocatello, Idaho, three cities in Southern California and, for those who qualify for west prelims and nationals, Fayateville, Arkansas, and Eugene, Oregon. Travel ranges from a day trip to three or four nights away from Bozeman.
“It’s a lot of time in your day that you have to dedicate to doing things,” Trudnowski said. “And I think it can be stressful at times. But I’m really enjoying it. I don’t want to be doing anything else.”
Trudnowski talks fast but isn't in a rush now that she's in college. Her ability to soak in and process a barrage of information while taking the long view is helping her development, according to her jumps coach, Dustin Cichosz.
“For her first year, she does a great job conceptualizing what she’s supposed to do,” Cichosz said.
The former Bobcat and Big Sky triple jump champion-turned-coach said too many young athletes struggle to accept that change is a necessary, but rarely immediate, part of being successful.
“Your marks are going to be worse before they get better, which can be really frustrating,” Cichosz said. “But she has been one of the most patient people we’ve ever worked with.”
Trudnowski's patience and attention to detail paid off on Feb. 24, when she set a personal record and won the high jump as part of the pentathlon competition in the Big Sky Conference Indoor Championships. Trudnowski's mark of 5 feet, 7.75 inches bested her 2021 State A runner-up mark of 5-6.
“It kind of just felt like it all kind of came together in that meet,” Trudnowski said. "I’m learning a lot, putting in some work, and for it to finally show itself in a meet made me really excited.
“I was kind of expecting a PR like that maybe in two or three years, so I was excited to see that kind of improvement in just one season."
Cichosz thinks high jump will be a staple event for Trudnowski, a two-time State A runner-up for the Bulldogs.
When Trudnowski first arrived on campus, Cichosz used the first few weeks "to get to know who she is as an athlete." She was "obviously athletic," but Cichosz needed to understand the details. He noted how her hips moved, the angles of her shin before her jump, what technique she brought with her from high school and what needed to be taught and retaught.
They started with her high jump approach. A meticulous process that results in 10 steps taken over 3 seconds, but is crucial to optimize a jump.
“We started with the first steps, the first two steps. And then once those were good the next two steps, and then the next two steps," Trudnowski started. "And right now we’re working on my very last steps. And working on leaning away from the bar."
She paused, then, unprompted, elaborated.
“You have to work the first steps before the next steps because if you don’t have the first steps down consistently then it’s going to mess up the next ones,” she added. “You got to build in stages. Then once all the approach is done then you can start really working on how you do your form over the bar.
“So ... yeah,” Trudnowski, breathless, said.
And that's just one event. Cichosz said Trudnowski has the potential to compete in the pentathlon and heptathlon, but focusing on a couple traditional events could be more beneficial to her and the Bobcats program.
“Are those events that are going to score for the team?" Cichosz said. "Are they best for her as a person?”
Trudnowski is nearly 5-foot-9 with the legs of someone even taller. It's a body type that should lead to success in the high jump, and possibly the 400-meter hurdles, which Trudnowski ran for the first time on April 16 at the 26th Annual Beach Invitational in Long Beach. She finished in 50th place with a time of 1:07.84.
"I didn't compete my best," Trudnowski said. "But you know, we all have good days and bad days and (that) happened to be one of my not-so-great days."
Her coach isn't concerned with the early returns from her collegiate hurdling career. Trudnowski ran the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles in high school, placing fourth in the latter at the 2021 State AA meet.
“This last meet was more of a learning experience to see what a 400-hurdle race was like,” Cichosz said. "When you do have that extra 100 meters, a couple extra hurdles, it’s a little more demanding.
“She just needed to get out and see what that race was all about."
Fast or slow, Trudnowski feels that her worth to her team and coaches doesn't change.
"If you’re not feeling great that day they want to talk to you about it and they want to make sure you’re doing OK," she said. "They’re really focused on your whole health as a person rather than just your performance as an athlete.”
Little by little, Trudnowski is shaping herself into the D1 athlete she wants to be. Some of it's fun, some of it's not, but she and Cichosz believe it's all worth it.
“These small things that you have to do every single day that might not be enjoyable are the difference between first and last,” Trudnowski said. “They’re the ones that make huge differences in PRs versus not having a good day.
“To be a good athlete, you kind of have to do things that you don’t necessarily want to do.”
