BOZEMAN — Butte wide receiver Dylan Snyder announced Wednesday that he has committed to Montana State.
I would like to announce my commitment to Montana State!! Thank you to all my friends,family, and coaches for helping me along the way. @bvigen @CoachUdy @CoachBobbyDaly @CoachWeeseMSU #TrueBlue22 #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/JtVLCJtjQ8— Dylan Snyder (@DylanSn08246172) November 24, 2021
The 6-foot-2 senior caught 37 passes for 571 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games this fall, according to MaxPreps, two years after he broke his leg. He helped the Bulldogs finish with a 6-3 record.
Snyder grew up rooting for MSU's rival, Montana. It's uncertain if he received an offer from the Grizzlies or not. He didn't mention an offer on his Twitter account, while tweeted about offers he received from MSU, Carroll and Montana Tech.
"I remember going to Griz games and playing football in our yard. That's what kind of started my love for the game," Snyder told 406mtsports.com last month. "I played quarterback in little guy football but I've been a receiver since middle school. I've loved doing what it takes to be a receiver ever since then."
The Bobcats have two other players from Butte on their 2021 roster: freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott (Butte High) and freshman offensive lineman Aaron Richards (Butte Central).
Snyder is the second MSU commit in the last three days, joining Bozeman Gallatin defensive lineman Jake Vigen, the son of Cats head coach Brent Vigen.
MSU has received commitments from nine other known Class of 2022 players: Billings West twins Caden and Taco Dowler (defensive back and receiver, respectively), Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Red Lodge offensive lineman Burke Mastel, Missoula Hellgate O-lineman Tommy Nilson, Bozeman Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp, Rigby (Idaho) linebacker Logan Fredericksen, Timberline (Idaho) running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum and Central Union (California) quarterback Jordan Reed.
Defensive back Dru Polidore also transferred to MSU from Air Force a week ago.
