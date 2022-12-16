According to a press release, the Montana State women's basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21 against Cal Poly has been canceled due to health and safety protocals within the Mustangs' program. 

The Mustangs had been scheduled to play at Seattle on Dec. 19 and then make the trip to Bozeman for their game Wednesday, but were forced to cancel both games, neither of which are expected to be rescheduled. 

The Bobcats are in Hawaii this weekend to play LSU and Nevada in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Classic. Their Big Sky Conference slate will open Dec. 29 in Moscow, Idaho when they face the University of Idaho Vandals.

