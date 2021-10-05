BOZEMAN — The 10th-ranked Montana State football team will take on Cal Poly at 2 p.m. this Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Both the Bobcats (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky) and Mustangs (1-4, 0-2) have a common nonconference opponent in San Diego, which lost 28-17 to Cal Poly in the season opener and 52-10 at MSU two weeks later. Cal Poly lost to Weber State 38-7 last week and 39-7 at Montana the week prior.
Nick Wilson, a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune, answered five questions from 406mtsports.com about the Mustangs ahead of their third Big Sky game of the season.
406: What is Cal Poly’s biggest strength?
NW: Cal Poly has evolved its passing game under coach Beau Baldwin, a former offensive coordinator at Cal and a national champion head coach at Eastern Washington of the Big Sky. They have already used four quarterbacks this season, due to injuries, and each one has shown flashes of some quality skills. I think they have continued to remain optimistic as well after some tough losses, and players credit coach Baldwin for his positivity.
406: Who is Cal Poly’s best player on both sides of the ball?
NW: Linebacker Matt Shotwell continues to be a standout and perhaps the Mustangs' best player, now as a sixth-senior leader, and he's No. 15 on Cal Poly’s all-time career tackles list and 25 tackles shy of the top 10. Chris Coleman, a Fresno State transfer, has excelled at receiver, catching 18 passes for 235 yards and three TDs so far.
406: What has been the biggest reason(s) for Cal Poly’s struggles since its season-opening 28-17 win over San Diego?
NW: Cal Poly has been hit hard by injuries. The Mustangs' starting quarterback (No. 1 on depth chart), Spencer Brasch, a transfer from Cal, suffered a broken hand in the second week and will be out for a good chunk of the season, and backup Conor Bruce is out with an injury as well. Cal Poly has a host of new players and Baldwin is in his first full year as Cal Poly's head coach (they had a shortened spring season last year). So, I think they're in a rebuilding process and virtually all aspects of the team's game need improvement.
406: Results aside, how successful has Baldwin been in his first season as Cal Poly’s head coach?
NW: Coach Baldwin understands the Mustangs need to get better every game. He talks about wins within the game — good drives, good halves, effort, playing smart, etc. He remains hopeful the Mustangs can continue to improve and most importantly compete even when they're fighting uphill battles.
406: Will Saturday’s result be similar to the loss at Montana two weeks ago, or do you expect Cal Poly to be more competitive against MSU?
NW: For the fans' sake, I hope Cal Poly can put up a fight. They'll have to find a way to block better and protect the quarterback and keep MSU from big chunks of yards. If they can find ways to build momentum, I think they'll be more successful. But if they get down big early, they might be in for a long day.
