SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Montana State’s Camila Noe smashed the Bobcat school record in the 10,000 meters at the NCAA Outdoor West First Round on Thursday night at Hornet Stadium, placing 11th in a time of 32 minutes, 50.17 seconds and grabbing one of 12 spots for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Noe, a Bozeman High graduate who captured the Big Sky Conference 10,000-meter title two weeks ago in Greeley, Colorado, shaved more than 10 seconds off her personal record of 33:00.41, which she set at the Bryan Clay Invitational in mid-April in Los Angeles. Noe’s time also eclipsed the old Bobcat record of 32:58.31 set by Alyssa Snyder in 2017. Noe and Snyder are the only Bobcat women in history to run under 33:00 at 10,000 meters.

Utah Valley’s Everlyn Kemboi notched Thursday’s best time with a clocking of 32:05.56.

Also competing on Thursday for the Bobcats was pole vaulter Maisee Brown. The Billings Senior grad finished 36th, clearing the bar at 12 feet, 6.25 inches. Two weeks ago, she matched a PR of 13-2.50 and finished third at the Big Sky Championships.

Kaitlyn Banas of Arkansas, Nastassja Campbell of Washington and Marleen Mulla of South Dakota shared the NCAA West Prelims pole vault title with a mark of 13-10.

Noe joins Ben Perrin, who finished 11th in the men’s 10,000-meter race on Wednesday night, as NCAA Championship qualifiers. Perrin will be back in action on Friday night running the 5,000 meters at 8:10 p.m. Mountain time. MSU’s steeplechase crew of Duncan Hamilton, Rob McManus and Levi Taylor will run at 5:40 p.m. Hamilton, a Bozeman native, enters the event with the nation’s top mark, while McManus and Taylor rank 14th and 33rd, respectively, in the West.

The NCAA Outdoor Championships are scheduled for June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.