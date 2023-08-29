This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast dives deep into the Montana and Montana State football teams as they prepare for their 2023 season openers this Saturday.

406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores opens the episode with some thoughts on MSU's season-opening opponent Utah Tech, the Bobcats' depth chart and other MSU storylines. Then he chats with 406 Sports/Missoulian UM beat writer Frank Gogola about the Grizzlies' opener against Butler, UM's QB battle and other Griz football topics (17:54).