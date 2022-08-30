On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola prepare Montana and Montana State football fans for this Saturday's season openers.

Flores and Gogola provide information on Northwestern State (the Grizzlies' opponent) and McNeese State (the Bobcats' opponent) and discuss the latest developments at UM and MSU, such as MSU's depth chart. They also touch on the former Cats and Griz in the NFL (NOTE: this episode was recorded before Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline).

