On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk about Montana State's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington and Montana's 53-16 win over Portland State, and they preview the second Big Sky games of the season for both Treasure State football teams.

They also chat with new 406 Sports/Missoulian Grizzlies writer and podcast co-host Lucas Semb.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tags

Load comments