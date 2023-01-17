On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk Montana and Montana State hoops ahead of the Brawls of the Wild.

Flores and Gogola first talk about Monday's games, which every UM/MSU team lost except the MSU women (0:32). Then the 406mtsports.com writers preview Saturday's rivalry games between the Bobcats and Grizzlies in Missoula (19:48).

