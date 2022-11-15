On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk the unique upcoming Brawl of the Wild.

They open the episode with their thoughts on ESPN's College GameDay visiting Bozeman this week for its first-ever Big Sky Conference football game, then they briefly recap Montana State's and Montana's blowout wins this past Saturday: MSU over Cal Poly (9:58) and UM over Eastern Washington (11:13). 

Flores and Semb break down the key players, matchups, stats, etc. involved in the 121st Cat-Griz game, which will kick off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium (12:28). The Prediction of the Week (27:35) is straightforward: who will win the Brawl?

