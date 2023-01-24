Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild sweep, football news 406mtsports.com Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast mainly recaps the men's and women's basketball Brawls of the Wild, but it starts with some talk about fall sports.406mtsports.com's Victor Flores touches on the departures of Montana defensive coordinator Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks (2:00), the transfer of former Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse and the introduction of Matt Hock as MSU head volleyball coach (12:19). Flores then discusses the MSU basketball teams' road wins over UM on Saturday (14:30) and plays sound from the post-Cat-Griz press conferences:• MSU women's coach Tricia Binford (17:59)• Bobcat women's players Kola Bad Bear and Darian White (20:07)• Grizzlies women's coach Brian Holsinger with players Libby Stump and Mack Konig (23:12) • Cats men's coach Danny Sprinkle (30:13)• MSU men's players Jubrile Belo and Darius Brown II (33:50)• Griz men's coach Travis DeCuire (36:27)• UM men's players Aanen Moody and Dischon Thomas (38:33) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana State Bocbats Montana Grizzlies Brawl Of The Wild Basketball Football Volleyball Cat-griz Insider Podcast College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Whether Vikings or Valkyries, it's high times in Bigfork Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Chris Stutzriem staying on as Rocky Mountain College football coach after D-II interest Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator Missoula native Quinn Wolferman to defend X Games gold medal in ski knuckle huck
