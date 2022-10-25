On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss Montana's and Montana State's crazy Week 8 football games.

First, Flores and Semb talk about the Bobcats' 43-38 home win over Weber State (1:07), a game that included four safeties from the Wildcats' long snapper. Then they dive into the Grizzlies' overtime loss at Sacramento State and the controversial no-calls (14:17). 

The episodes ends with a preview of UM's game at Weber State this coming Saturday (26:40) and a Prediction of the Week about the Big Sky offensive and defensive players of the year (32:21). 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

