On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the football games that could provide important preparation for Montana and Montana State heading into the Brawl of the Wild. 

Flores and Semb recap MSU's walk-off win at Northern Arizona (3:20) and UM's snow-filled blowout victory over Cal Poly (17:10) before briefly previewing this week's games: the Bobcats at Cal Poly (23:20) and the Grizzlies at home against Eastern Washington (28:19). 

The Prediction of the Week segment focuses on Big Sky Conference basketball now that the 2022-23 season is underway (33:00).

