On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb recap the 121st Brawl of the Wild and look ahead to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Flores and Semb discuss what went right for Montana State and what went wrong for Montana in MSU's 55-21 home win (1:14), talk about the FCS playoff committee's interesting decisions regarding the Bobcats and Grizzlies (21:20) and make a Prediction of the Week about the FCS postseason (33:52).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.