On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb recap the 121st Brawl of the Wild and look ahead to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Flores and Semb discuss what went right for Montana State and what went wrong for Montana in MSU's 55-21 home win (1:14), talk about the FCS playoff committee's interesting decisions regarding the Bobcats and Grizzlies (21:20) and make a Prediction of the Week about the FCS postseason (33:52). 

