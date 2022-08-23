On the latest episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola discuss a handful of Montana and Montana State sports topics.

They dive into Montana State's recent suspension and injury news, a jersey number bond built by Montana's Justin Ford and Marcus Knight, the Bobcat and Grizzly NIL collectives and the former UM and MSU players competing in NFL training camps/preseason games.

The episode also includes some discussion about the Missoulian's new Griz football beat writer, UM soccer, the Cat and Griz volleyball programs and more.

