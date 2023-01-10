On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk at length about some recent Montana and Montana State football news before getting into both schools' basketball teams.

Flores and Gogola discuss the departures of MSU offensive line coach Brian Armstrong, All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse and kicker Blake Glessner, as well as some recent UM quarterback changes (1:49). They then talk about Damar Hamlin's injury, which MSU head football coach Brent Vigen saw live (11:49), and they conclude with Bobcat and Grizzly hoops talk (26:10).

