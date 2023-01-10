On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk at length about some recent Montana and Montana State football news before getting into both schools' basketball teams.
Flores and Gogola discuss the departures of MSU offensive line coach Brian Armstrong, All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse and kicker Blake Glessner, as well as some recent UM quarterback changes (1:49). They then talk about Damar Hamlin's injury, which MSU head football coach Brent Vigen saw live (11:49), and they conclude with Bobcat and Grizzly hoops talk (26:10).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.