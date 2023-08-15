This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast examines extreme hazing — in light of the Northwestern scandal — from the perspective of the athletic directors at Montana's two Division I schools.

406mtsports.com/Missoulian Montana Grizzlies beat writer Frank Gogola talks to UM athletic director Kent Haslam (3:02), and the 406's Montana State Bobcats beat writer Victor Flores chats with MSU AD Leon Costello (15:44). Costello's interview begins with some thoughts on college football conference realignment, specifically what it would take for MSU to move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision.