On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores and Montana beat writer Lucas Semb focus on an Idaho State-heavy football stretch.

They discuss Montana's 28-20 win at ISU (0:58), Montana State's 41-27 home win over UC Davis (5:39), MSU's upcoming game against ISU (13:59), UM's bye week and other topics surrounding the Bobcats' and Grizzlies' football teams (18:41).

The episode ends with a breakdown of UM's Brawl of the Wild volleyball victory on Friday at a packed Brick Breeden Fieldhouse (28:51).

