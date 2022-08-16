On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola discuss some current and former Montana and Montana State football players.
First, Flores and Gogola talk about some positions groups: offensive line, running backs, receivers and tight ends for UM; receivers, defensive backs and tight ends/fullbacks for MSU.
Then, they touch on the former Bobcats and Grizzlies who are currently participating in NFL training camps, such as Los Angeles Rams preseason star Lance McCutcheon (NOTE: ex-MSU safety Tre Webb was cut by the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, the day after this episode was recorded).
The episode ends with an update — or lack thereof — on the legacy numbers at UM and MSU.
