This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast bounces around several sports but mainly focuses on Montana State football.
406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores touches on the news that Levi Janacaro will don the Montana football team's legacy No. 37 jersey (0:57), the MSU and UM women's golf teams' performances at the Big Sky Conference tournament (3:44), MSU's Duncan Hamilton posting the best steeplechase time in the nation (5:04), the Grizzlies men's and women's basketball teams' recent transfer additions (6:30) and the introduction of new MSU head men's basketball coach Matt Logie (9:05). Then, Flores talks with the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's MSU football writer Braden Shaw about the Bobcats' spring game, the addition of kicker/punter Brendan Hall and other MSU football topics (13:48).