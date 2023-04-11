This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast focuses on the Montana State Bobcats.
406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores opens the episode with some thoughts on 406 Sports/Missoulian Montana football beat writer Lucas Semb, who has been laid off. Then Flores talks about Danny Sprinkle leaving his position as MSU men's basketball head coach to take the same position at Utah State (2:45), the transfer intentions of MSU women's players Grace Beasley and Leia Beattie (14:21) and the MSU football team's Pro Day (20:15).