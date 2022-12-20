On this week's episode of the of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, a pair of Montana State football beat writers reflect on the 2022 season and look ahead to the Bobcats' bright future.

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's Braden Shaw discuss MSU's 39-18 Football Championship Subdivision semifinal loss at South Dakota State (1:16), the 2022 season as a whole and what lies ahead for the Cats (16:48). The Prediction of the Week: will MSU win an FCS title in the next two seasons? (33:57)

