This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast focuses on the Montana and Montana State football players who've earned NFL opportunities.

406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores opens the podcast with some information/thoughts on those NFL hopefuls, then gets into some basketball news (12:53), discusses the medical retirement of MSU's Max Kimball (22:17) plays a clip of MSU head football coach Brent Vigen about the Bobcats' fullback situation (22:36) and plays audio of former MSU linebacker Callahan O'Reilly after his Pro Day (29:31).