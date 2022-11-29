On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb look back at the eventful Thanksgiving weeks for the Montana and Montana State football teams and look ahead to their second-round playoff games.

Flores and Semb break down UM's comeback win over Southeast Missouri State in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs (1:00), preview the Grizzlies' second-round game this Saturday at defending national champion North Dakota State (9:55) and get into several topics surrounding the Bobcats, including their rematch with Weber State this Saturday in the second round (22:26). The Prediction of the Week focuses on the College Football Playoff (34:20).

