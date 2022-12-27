On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk about the start of the college football early signing period for Montana (1:19) and Montana State (16:16). They also touch on the transfer of UM quarterback Daniel Britt and other related Grizzly and Bobcat news.

