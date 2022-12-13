The Cat-Griz Insider Podcast continued its football focus this week, but the latest episode also tackled some basketball.
406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores discussed MSU's 55-7 win over William & Mary in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals (1:45), broke down the storylines in the Bobcats' upcoming semifinal game at South Dakota State (10:10) and made Predictions of the Week about both FCS semifinal games (20:40).
Later in the episode, Flores talked with the Missoulian/406 Sports Montana Grizzlies men's basketball beat writer Frank Gogola about the UM men's hoops team, and they touched on the Griz women and MSU's basketball teams (24:15).
